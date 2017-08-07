OUKITEL Hosting Store Anniversary Sale, As Much As 29% Off

In August of last year, OUKITEL started its Official Store on Aliexpress. With it now being a year since the opening of that online store, OUKITEL is celebrating by hosting a one year anniversary sale. As a result, the company has now discounted all of its smartphones available through the online store. Discounts do vary with some devices seeing almost a 30-percent reduction in price.

As to what sort of devices are on offer with this brand sale, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 6,080 mAh battery. In addition to a 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 16-megapixel rear camera. This one is currently seeing a discount of 16-percent, which means it can now be picked up for only $167.99. Alternatively, the OUKITEL K10000 Pro – which comes with an even greater capacity 10,000 mAh battery. As well as a 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 13-megapixel camera is now available to buy for $177.99. For those looking for the biggest saving, the OUKITEL U11 Plus is currently seeing the largest discount (29-percent) and can now be picked up from as little as $141.99. For that price, buyers can expect a 5.7-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3,700 mAh battery.

Those in the market for an even larger display than the OUKITEL U11 Plus will likely want to check out the OUKITEL U16 MAX. As this is a smartphone that boasts a 6-inch display. Along with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery. As for the price, this one is available with a 21-percent discount which brings the price down to $118.49. Those more interested in camera capabilities, the OUKITEL U20 Plus is also included in the sale and does come loaded with a dual rear camera setup. As well as a 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery. This is a very affordable smartphone and so with its 21-percent discount (bringing the price down to $88.87), this is an ideal option for those looking for a budget-priced smartphone. Of course, these options are only some of the models that are available, with a much greater selection on offer through the link below. It is also worth noting that the more you spend with this sale, additional discounts will start to kick in. For example, spending $99 will take an additional $2 off the price automatically. Spending $499 will see an additional $20 discount being applied and spending $888 will see an additional $50 discount.