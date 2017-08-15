ORII Smart Ring Meets Kickstarter Goal, Ships In Early 2018

Origami Labs’ Kickstarter project for the smart ring ORII is nearing completion. The product met and surpassed its original goal of $30,000 many times over and with the help of nearly 2,000 backers the project already expanded to include a couple of stretch goals set at the $100,000 and $200,000 marks. The ORII smart ring is described by Origami Labs as the fastest way to send messages without relying on a conventional screen; however, it can also be used in conjunction with popular voice assistants in order to perform more complex tasks such as placing phone calls, setting reminders or writing notes.

The ORII smart ring is built around a custom tuned bone conduction actuator which fits onto the wearer’s finger just like any other conventional ring would. The actuator is designed to transmit sound vibrations through the wearer’s fingertip, which can then be pick up by the internal ear when pressing the fingertip onto the soft part of the ear, or the tragus in anatomy terms. Other hardware components include a gyroscope, dual Bluetooth 3.0 and 4.0 connectivity, and dual noise canceling microphones which can be used to create text messages, place phone calls, and issue commands through voice-controlled digital helpers including the Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Evidently, the ORII wearable connects to smartphones using Bluetooth technology, it’s compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9 or higher, and comes with its own application which can be configured to prioritize notification alerts and more. It’s also equipped with a 50mAh battery offering up to 1.5 hours of talk time and 45 hours of standby, and the lightweight anodized aluminum case has been treated with an IPX7 splash proof ingress rating.

The ORII smart ring was originally presented in three colors namely Matte Black, Sandblasted Silver, and Metallic Dark Grey, however a fourth color option – specifically Armor Red – has been added when the $100,000 stretch goal has been reached. Another stretch goal was met at the $200,000 mark and added a 2-in-1 charging dock which can hold an additional 5 charges and doubles as a carrying case. As of this writing, the ORII smart ring Kickstarter project has less than 50 hours to go before it closes, and prospective backers can pledge $119 or more in order to secure a unit. The product has an estimated delivery time frame set for February 2018.