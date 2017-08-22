Orchid Grey Galaxy Note 8 Render Lands Just Before Launch

The Orchid Grey Galaxy Note 8 press render has landed just before the official launch tomorrow, as Samsung is prepared to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at its next Unpacked event on August 23rd. To be clear, this is nothing more than a good look at the Galaxy Note 8 in the Orchid Grey color. The press renders have leaked a number of times before now, looking just like this one but in different colors. That said, this is the first picture it seems of the Orchid Grey version of the phone, and the picture comes from none other than Evan Blass who has been leaking a handful of images for the Fall’s most anticipated devices of late which includes the LG V30 in addition to Samsung’s latest Note series device.

The phone has already been seen in Black, and a number of other colors have been rumored and leaked as well though not in as high quality as the Black and Orchid Grey render images. It’s already been rumored that the Galaxy Note 8 would be launching in multiple colors, but that shouldn’t be a huge surprise given Samsung has been launching its flagships and even non-flagships in multiple color options for a few years now at least. The Galaxy Note 8 also isn’t the first device to feature this particular color, let alone the name for it, as it launched with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ too.

Color aside, the image holds some pretty good detail just like other previous renders, and serves as a reminder of what Samsung is planning to unveil tomorrow with its latest Galaxy Note series smartphone, a device which is carrying over the legacy of a long-time favorite with consumers, while also introducing a first for any Samsung device – the dual rear camera sensors. Other familiar elements are visible too, like the Infinity Display from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, as well as the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and S Pen. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and come with 6GB of RAM and storage options for 64GB and 128GB for those that need more space. The device is suspected to go up for pre-order on August 24th following tomorrow’s announcement, and it’s rumored to hit stores for sale on September 15th.