Orange Romania Lists Black & Gold Galaxy Note 8 Models

The Romanian division of Orange on Friday listed the black and gold versions of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s upcoming Android flagship which is scheduled to be officially unveiled next week. The black variant of the handset is likely to be called Midnight Black, as indicated by recent reports, though the gold one wasn’t the subject of many rumors, having most recently appeared in a leak of dubious legitimacy. The listing published by the Romanian mobile service provider makes no mention of the Galaxy Note 8’s pricing, though reliable insiders previously claimed that the device will cost over $1,100 in certain European markets.

The model that’s set to be released in Europe is expected to feature the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), the same piece of silicon that’s present in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Additionally, the handset is said to come with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage space, and a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with a QHD resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The back plate of the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to feature a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel sensors and a dual-LED flash, as well as a heart rate monitor and fingerprint scanner, whereas its top bezel is purported to house an 8-megapixel camera module. The U.S. variant of the device should be mostly identical to the European one save for the SoC powering it, as this particular model should ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835. The handset will also boast an improved S Pen and a 3,300mAh battery which won’t be removable, in addition to being IP68-certified and having a nearly bezel-less design with no physical Home button but with a dedicated key for activating Bixby, Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, according to previous reports.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled next Wednesday, August 23, and the smartphone is expected to debut in South Korea in mid-September, though it remains to be seen whether Samsung opts for a global launch or if it gradually expands the availability of its latest flagship. Likewise, it’s still unclear whether the rumored Emperor Edition of the phablet with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage will eventually make its way to the West, provided that it exists.