OPPO Unveils R11 FC Barcelona Edition In Blue And Red Colors

OPPO has officially unveiled the R11 FC Barcelona Edition, a special variant of its R11 smartphone that comes in blue and red color variants with an 18K gold-plated club insignia attached to its back panel. The R11 FC Barcelona Edition debuted after the Chinese consumer electronics firm already teased the device earlier this month. The blue and red color options of the phone are meant to represent the colors of FC Barcelona, and the special edition of the device also comes equipped with a user interface inspired by the football club’s branding.

Like the original R11 smartphone announced in June, the R11 FC Barcelona Edition also sports a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920 pixels. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mid-range system-on-chip housing the Adreno 512 GPU. Under the hood, the handset packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OPPO’s proprietary ColorOS 3.1 on top. On the optics side of things, the R11 FC Barcelona Edition boasts a dual camera setup on the back, entailing a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel one. Meanwhile, OPPO continues to highlight its focus on selfie photography, with the inclusion of a 20-megapixel front-facing camera that has been integrated into the phone with an aperture value of f/2.0. The device also ships with a 2,900mAh battery coupled with support for VOOC Flash Charging, OPPO’s proprietary quick charging technology. Other key features of the phone include a fingerprint sensor and support for 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and GLONASS.

The OPPO R11 is not the only smartphone that the Guangdong-based phone maker has revised in FC Barcelona’s colors, as the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also previously debuted the F1 Plus FC Barcelona Edition which was released in May 2016. The R11 FC Barcelona Edition will start hitting store shelves in China on August 18 with a price tag of 3499 yuan, which translates to approximately $522, though it remains unclear whether the special edition will also become available in other countries at some point in the future.