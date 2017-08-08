OPPO Is Removing Status Bar Notifications In ColorOS

OPPO is rolling out a new version of its ColorOS skin that will remove notifications from its devices’ status bar. People who own the OPPO R11 will notice the lack of icons on the upper left-hand side of the screen, which is in between the digital clock and the signal strength indicator. The manufacturer, when contacted by the tech website AusDroid, stated that it was a deliberate decision to remove the icons in the ColorOS 3.1. The company is aiming for a consistent and clean design for its skin, and it seems that the presence of various icons in the status bar is a violation of OPPO’s design philosophy. With the removal of notifications on the status bar, owners of the OPPO R11 has two options to see messages and other important alerts. One is by sliding down from the top of the display to show the notification shade and another way is to look for badges across the home screens.

Some consumers are unhappy with the manufacturer’s decision. A moderator of the Whirlpool forums, a forum that focuses on carriers, smartphones, and internet service providers, says that the presence of notification icons in the status bar is an easy way to find out if there is anything that should be attended to on the device. It is also feared that the OPPO R9s and the OPPO R9s Plus will have the same fate once the ColorOS 3.1 update arrives. Both of these handsets show notification icons in the top left of the status bar and it is likely that the upcoming update will remove that option.

The publication noted that OPPO has previously reversed its decisions when device owners speak up and inform the manufacturer regarding their concerns. Customer feedback has previously resulted in positive action by the company in at least two separate occasions. Feedback resulted in the change of the swipe down action to show the notification shade, like most Android skins, rather than the quick settings. In addition, OPPO began releasing security updates regularly after consumers voiced their concerns regarding malware and vulnerability exploits. Whether or not OPPO heeds calls to reverse the new design decision will likely be known soon.