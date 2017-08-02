OnePlus Teases 5omething New, Likely Third Color Option

A new teaser image from OnePlus suggests that a new color option for the OnePlus 5 might become available soon. The image (shown above) does not outright state that a new color variant is coming, but does clearly state “5omething New. Coming soon.” The 5 being a common play on the OnePlus 5, and often used in marketing purposes by OnePlus.

Where the suggestion that this refers to a color is coming from, is the image itself. The image depicts the OnePlus 5 in two different colors, as well as a third outline of a device – which depending on which way you look it – is either showing a device with no color, or one which could be white in color. For reference, the two other colors shown in the image are ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Slate Gray’ – the current (and only) official colors of the OnePlus 5. As is usually the case though, a teaser from any company, let alone OnePlus, does not always result in what the teaser suggests. So although this image could be alluding to just about anything, what does seem to be clear is that OnePlus does have something new to announce soon enough.

On the new color theory, prior to the launch of the OnePlus 5, there were multiple renders doing the rounds which seem to be suggesting the OnePlus 5 would become available in more than two colors, One particular render showcased the OnePlus 5 in as many as five different colors – black, red, blue, green and purple. Which does mean that any of those colors could be what is announced. Or of course, by the same token, maybe OnePlus plans to announce more than one new color. With Slate Gray not being one of the colors that did show up in that previous render, in theory, OnePlus could announce four new colors, taking the total number on offer to six. To confuse matters a little more, back in May Oneplus itself fueled the color rumors by asking on social media which color options its social media followers preferred. On that occasion, the color choices on offer included black, a sort of gradient-based color, a dark red option, and a gold option. All of which could just as equally be a new incoming OnePlus 5 color option.