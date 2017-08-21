OnePlus Says The App Locker Bypass In OxygenOS Will Be Fixed

Some OnePlus users recently became aware that the built-in App Locker on the OnePlus 5 could be bypassed with ease, but now the Chinese company has confirmed that it is working on a solution to the issue. With App Locker, users are able to secure the content of individual apps by locking them behind a passcode or an authorized fingerprint. However, this solution can currently be bypassed by installing a third-party launcher.

Usually, security apps such as App Locker are used whenever a device owner intends on allowing somebody else access to their device, with few people utilizing the feature on a permanent basis. When using the default OxygenOS launcher, those wanting to access the App Locker app, be it to secure an app or simply modify current settings, are required to enter a passcode in order to gain access to it. However, if a device in use utilizes a third-party launcher, access to the App Locker is made much simpler. By adding an activity shortcut to App Locker on the home screen, users can tap it and gain access to the service without the need of a passcode, therefore compromising the device owner’s privacy. Once inside the app, users can easily enter all apps that were previously secured by simply disabling App Locker, essentially rendering the app useless. On a positive note for users, though, OnePlus has confirmed that it is aware of the issue and has also stated that a fix for the flaw is part of the new OTA update, though it’s still unclear when the new software will arrive.

The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently launched a limited edition Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 which features a smoother coating compared to similar revisions of the company’s previous devices and also introduced the upgraded Slate Gray version of the flagship which is now offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, bringing its choices on par with the Midnight Black model. Those who currently own a OnePlus-made smartphone and utilize App Locker are advised to switch to another solution until the firm resolves the newly uncovered security flaw.