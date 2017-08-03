OnePlus’ Manager Talks About OnePlus 5’s Development Process

OnePlus has detailed the process behind the development of the OnePlus 5 through an interview with Vito L., the product manager of the smartphone manufacturer. In the interview, Vito detailed how the company developed the handset’s reading mode, the decision behind the device’s global network support, and water resistance. Vito admitted in the interview that the reading mode was a difficult feature to develop. It even took longer than the development of improved night mode and the DCI-P3 calibration of the display. Engineers developed more than 20 versions of the reading mode feature within a couple of months, with the color temperature curve adjusted to suit the ambient environment conditions and text processing. For example, giving the screen a yellow tint will strain the eyes of a person riding a well-lit vehicle but the tint could work well on other occasions. The handset designers ultimately resorted to adding an RGB sensor interface, which detects the environmental lighting. The information from the sensor is then used to adjust the screen’s color temperature.

Another feature that Vito L. talked about is the global network support of the OnePlus 5. Global network support refers to the ability of the handset to connect to LTE networks on 34 different bands used by carriers around the world. This allows OnePlus to sell its flagship device to numerous markets overseas, without the hassle of monitoring and managing multiple variants that target specific markets and carriers. Vito also talked about their NFC antenna, which is placed in the middle of the camera module. Antennas require a large opening to transmit and receive radio signals, and the engineers had no other place to insert the NFC antenna without affecting the aesthetic of the OnePlus 5. The team later on decided that placing the NFC antenna above the camera ring will solve both of these concerns.

Last but not the least, Vito L. mentioned the basic water resistance that the OnePlus 5 currently offers. While the manufacturer decided not to test the device for an IP certification, the product manager promised that the handset should survive occasional water splashes during rainy days. However, the manufacturer does not cover liquid damage in its warranty policy so the owners of the OnePlus 5 should still be careful when using the device near water.