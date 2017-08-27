OnePlus 6 Design Concept Sports Glowing Back Logo

A new OnePlus 6 design concept has emerged that shows some ideas and features including a glowing logo used as a notification light. The release of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone may be some time away, especially considering the OnePlus 5 only arrived in June this year. However, that hasn’t stopped designers looking ahead to the OnePlus 6 and imagining the styling as well as its specs. As a reminder, this is purely a concept design based on leaks, industry trends, and imagination, so the device could turn out to be quite different to the real deal when it finally launches.

Apart from the phone featuring glowing notifications, there are some further interesting touches with this concept creation. For example, the handset has an almost bezel-less design, with no bezels at all on the sides of the display or at the bottom, and just a slim band across the top of the screen. The cameras have come in for plenty of attention too, as this OnePlus 6 concept idea packs a dual-rear camera arrangement with 25-megapixel sensors arranged vertically, as well as a 16-megapixel dual front-facing camera set-up with LED-flash. By comparison, the OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and a single 16-megapixel front-facing sensor.

The creator has provided some further specifications for this design, including a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution, 8GB of RAM, models with 32GB, 128GB and 256GB of internal flash storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Meanwhile, features include a retina scanner, ultrafast fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging, and it would be running Android Oreo. The handset is imagined in Jet Black, Gold, and Pearl White color options, and is dust and water resistant thanks to IP68 certification standard, meaning it could withstand being submerged in water to a depth of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Finally, that glowing logo can not only be used as a notification alert but also conceals embedded biometric sensors that can be used for various health checks, such as hemoglobin levels and heart rate. As well as the gallery of images below, there’s also a video that shows more of this OnePlus 6 design idea. Rumors and leaks about the next OnePlus smartphone have been thin on the ground so far, although OnePlus has previously hinted that the fingerprint scanner might be moved to the back of the handset.