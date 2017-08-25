OnePlus 5 Set To Soft-Launch In Australia On August 29

OnePlus has announced that it soft-launch the OnePlus 5 in Australia on Tuesday, August 29. Once the soft launch commences, interested consumers will be able to buy the OnePlus 5 through the company’s website. The manufacturer stated that the two hardware variants of the handset will be available in the country; the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage will be sold for AU$599, which translates to $473 at the current exchange rate, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage will be priced at AU$699, or approximately $552. As a promotional offer, the company will also include a OnePlus 5 Sandstone Protective Case for every purchase made for a limited period. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer also noted that the pricing of the handset may change after the soft launch promo is over but didn’t elaborate on the matter.

Aside from the soft launch event, the company has announced that it will hold fan meet-ups across the country in September. Those events will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, although no specific date or venue has been disclosed as of this writing. The company’s officials will attempt to gather feedback from its customers in regards to its products, OnePlus revealed.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the current flagship offering from Qualcomm. The device is also equipped with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels and sports a dual rear camera setup which includes one 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens. The units that will be shipped to Australia are compatible with the bands used by major carriers Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone. The phones will come with a two-year service warranty and a charger with UK Type-G power plug. OnePlus advises buyers to purchase an adapter for the charger which doesn’t disable the Dash Charge feature. The 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5 will be available in Slate Gray and Soft Gold, while the 8GB RAM model will be sold in either Midnight Black or Slate Gray. The smartphone maker promised that more information on the future availability and pricing of the OnePlus 5 in Australia will be disclosed on Tuesday.