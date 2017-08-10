OnePlus 5 Rear Cameras Showcased In New “Lake Blood” Video

OnePlus has now released a new ad promoting its OnePlus 5 smartphone. However, typical of OnePlus, this is not the usual sort of ad often seen in conjunction with the release of a new smartphone. Instead, the promotional video draws on the teen slasher horror genre to highlight that if you are ever in a situation such as this, you might want to make sure you have a OnePlus 5 (instead of any other smartphone) so that you are able to capture the moment properly.

The OnePlus 5 is the latest smartphone to come from OnePlus and like this video, the camera capabilities are clearly the selling point being pushed by OnePlus. As this is the company’s first foray into the world of dual rear cameras. As a result, the OnePlus 5 comes equipped with one 16-megapixel rear camera (with Sony IMX398 sensor), as well as a 20-megapixel secondary camera (with a Sony IMX350 sensor). While on the front of the device is another 16-megapixel camera, although this time boasting a Sony IMX371 sensor. In addition, the OnePlus 5 also comes with a number of software tweaks designed to further improve the camera experience on offer. One of the most notable is the included “Portrait Mode” which allows the use of the dual cameras to better focus on a subject, by blurring the background and in turn, highlighting the foreground to a much greater degree. Some of the non-camera specs on offer with the OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a choice of 6 or 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and a 3,300 mAh battery along with Dash Charge support.

As for the new video, “Lake Blood” focuses around a lone girl in the woods who finds herself suddenly under attack by a chainsaw-wielding villain. Instead of running, the leading lady pulls out her phone to capture the moment. Although, the moment is quickly lost through the intervention of another in distress individual who highlights that if you want the best smartphone camera experience, then you should be using a OnePlus 5. There is much more to the video so without giving anything else away, Lake Blood can be watched in full below.