OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Update Intros EIS Fix, New Font & More

The OnePlus 5 is getting another software update, pushing the phone’s OxygenOS to the version 4.5.7 that started rolling out over the air (OTA). The update includes some bug fixes, stability improvements, the Android security patch for the month of July, a new font, and some additional features meant to improve the overall user experience. The OnePlus 5 got a number of software updates since it hit the market, with the latest one preceding the new patch fixing an issue with emergency calls. The new update now takes things further by fixing more remaining issues and also improves the device’s electronic video stabilization capabilities when shooting in 4K. According to some older complaints, EIS previously worked only for photos, but not 4K video recording, an issue that the new update promises to address.

As expected, the new OxygenOS build is rolling out in stages and will take a while to be distributed to all users. It adds a new OnePlus Slate font, taps the latest GMS package, improves wireless connectivity, and adds improvements to battery performance in standby. The latest July security patch aims to ensure that the device is up to date and protected against the newest security threats. The update also brings some more bug fixes, addressing some minor issues that slipped through the cracks. For instance, sounds would sometimes leak to the OnePlus 5’s speakers when using earphones, but the update reportedly eliminates this bug. Another issue that has been resolved affected the Indian region, activating the camera shutter sound when the local version of the smartphone was in silent mode. Lastly, OnePlus also says it resolved the issue with missing sound channels when capturing video footage.

The OnePlus OxygenOS 4.5.7 OTA has already started rolling out, but it will only reach a few users at first. The update is arriving in stages and will roll out more broadly in the next few days, reaching more users worldwide. OnePlus said that it was able to enhance some essential aspects and better optimize everything thanks to the feedback it received so far from users and encouraged all OnePlus 5 owners to keep sending feedback so it can continue supporting the handset as efficiently as possible.