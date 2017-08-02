Olixar’s Google Pixel 2 & Pixel XL 2 Cases Are Now Available

Olixar, a UK-based mobile accessories maker, has just announced its cases for the yet-unannounced Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 devices. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will get to see four Olixar FlexiShield cases for the two upcoming smartphones. These cases are identical one to the other, though they come in different color variants, Olixar had announced Purple, Blue, Black and Clear FlexiShield cases, all of which are now listed on MobileFun’s website, which you can access via the source link down below. The clear case costs $8.99, while the other three cases can be purchased for $5.99.

Now, according to MobileFun, neither of these cases offer a cutout for a 3.5mm headphone jack, which essentially means that Google is planning to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, and that probably won’t sit well with a lot of people. Other than that, everything else is where it’s expected to be, a Type-C port is placed on the bottom of the phone, and the device’s speaker will sit next to it, while a fingerprint scanner lies on the back. Along with these cases, we also get to see renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2, which are in line with a couple of render leaks that surfaced recently. The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 will essentially look like a combination of the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 from the front, which is not a bad thing, as we’re looking at really thin bezels here, which means that the footprint of the two devices will not be huge, having their display sizes in mind, and huge bezels were amongst the main complaints when it comes to the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL.

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 are expected to arrive in September or October, and if rumors are to be believed, both devices will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will include either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and Android O will come pre-installed on both devices, stock Android. The two phones will be made out of metal and glass it seems, and chances are they won’t exactly be cheap, if last year’s models are any indication.