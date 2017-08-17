Official: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Will Launch On August 21

Xiaomi’s official ‘Redmi’ Weibo (Chinese social network) page has just confirmed that the Redmi Note 5A will be announced on Monday, August 21. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently, and images of the device were also shared by the site, so we pretty much know what to expect. It’s worth noting that this event will be held at 7:30PM (China time) on Monday, for those of you who are interested.

Now, as far as the device itself is concerned, this will be yet another budget offering by the company. The Redmi Note 5A will be inferior to the upcoming Redmi Note 5A, at least as far as specs are concerned. The Redmi Note 5A will be made out of metal, and it seems like it will arrive in more than one variants. According to the leaked info, Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro handsets. The Redmi Note 5A might even ship without a fingerprint scanner, if the provided image is to be believed, while the Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro will include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Other than that, these two phones will be identical in terms of the design, both will sport curved backs, and a set of three capacitive keys below the display, while all of their physical keys will be placed on the right.

Both of these phones are said to sport a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Both of them will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS on top of it, and a hybrid Dual SIM connectivity is also expected here (2 x nano SIM). The Redmi Note 5A and Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro will measure 153.1 x 76.3 x 7.3mm, while each of these phones will weigh 150 grams. That’s where the similarities end, though, as the Redmi Note 5A will be fueled by the Snapdragon 425 and ship with 2GB of RAM, while its Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro counterpart will come with the Snapdragon 435 and 3GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 5A will also ship with 16GB of storage, while the Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro model will include 32GB of storage, both of those phones will let you expand their storage via a microSD card. A 13-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of the Redmi Note 5A, while a 5-megapixel snapper will be available on its front side. The Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro, on the other hand, will ship with a 16-megapixel main camera, and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

