Official Wallpapers From The LG V30 Are Now Available

LG had introduced the LG V30 earlier today in Berlin, at IFA 2017, and now all of the wallpapers that come with the device has been shared online. If you take a look at the provided gallery down below, you’ll be able to see 22 original wallpapers that come with the LG V30, though the wallpapers that are included in the gallery are compressed. If you find a wallpaper that you like, or more of them, you can download them in full size from the source link down below.

All of these wallpapers originally come in a 2880 x 1440 resolution, and fit perfectly on LG V30’s display which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. These wallpapers will, of course, fit perfectly on the LG G6 as well, as that phone comes with the same aspect ratio. There are all sorts of wallpapers included here, though most of them are abstract. The LG V30 is exactly what rumors suggested it will be, a really nice-looking smartphone which is made out of metal and glass, and comes with really thin bezels. The LG V30 sports a 6-inch P-OLED QHD+ FullVision display, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. LG had introduced two storage variants of this smartphone, the LG V30 comes in both 64GB and 128GB storage variants, though the 128GB variant is called the LG V30 Plus. The 128GB storage model of the phone will not be available in all markets, though, only in specific ones, just in case you were wondering.

The LG V30 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, just like the LG G6, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. Now, these two cameras look great on paper, as the main RGB shooter comes with 16-megapixels and an f/1.6 aperture (OIS is included), while the wide-angle lens features an f/1.9 aperture. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll find LG’s UX 6.0+ skin. The phone also comes with a 32-bit Hi-Fi audio DAC, and it packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, which comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0. If you’d like to know more about the LG V30’s specs, follow this link.