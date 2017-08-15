Official: Titan Red Meizu PRO 7 Coming On August 18

It seems like Meizu just confirmed that a ‘Titan Red’ variant of the Meizu PRO 7 will launch on August 18. The company actually introduced the Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus in a number of color variants, including the Titan Red model, but that is the only model that is currently not available in China. Well, it seems like the phone will become available on August 18, which is right around the corner.

Now, the company confirmed this on its official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, but we’re still not sure whether both the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus will get a Titan Red color, or just the inferior PRO 7 model. The company tends to refer to both devices with the ‘PRO 7’ naming, so we’ll just have to wait and see. In any case, starting at 10AM (China time) on August 18, consumers in China will be able to pick up this color variant of the Meizu PRO 7 from the Meizu Mall, Lynx, JingDong Mall (JDcom), Suning and Gome, while some additional stores might also offer it. There are a number of official images of this smartphone included in the gallery down below, and it sure looks considerably different than all the other color options that Meizu introduced, that Red color really makes it stand out. It is still unknown how much will this phone cost, but all details will be revealed on August 18, so stay tuned for that.

Having said that, the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus are quite similar in some way, though the Meizu PRO 7 Plus is the most powerful of the two. Both devices are made out of metal, and both ship with a secondary display on the back. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on both the PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus, while you will find Meizu’s Flyme 6 OS on top of Google’s operating system. Two 12-megapixel shooters can be found on the back side of both devices, and the same can be said for a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Meizu PRO 7 sports a 5.2-inch fullHD AMOLED display, while the ‘Plus’ model comes with a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED panel. The PRO 7 sports 4GB of RAM and the Helio P25 SoC, while its larger sibling comes with 6GB of RAM and the Helio X30 CPU.

