Official: LG V30 Will Sport A 6-Inch P-OLED FullVision Panel

LG has just announced that its ‘next major smartphone’ will feature a plastic FullVision OLED display. This will be the first-ever such display, and it basically marks LG’s transition to OLED displays, at least as far as the company’s flagship line of devices is considered. Now, it is worth noting that this won’t be LG’s first smartphone to sport an OLED panel, though, the LG G Flex 2 from 2015 did sport such a panel, but that handset did not sport a FullVision display, not to mention that it came with a fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel.

Now, most of you probably already know what phone is LG talking about, the LG V30. Even though LG did not directly confirm that the LG V30 will sport a plastic OLED FullVision panel, that is the company’s upcoming flagship, and the only premium devices that it will release before the end of this year, unless something completely unexpected happens. LG also mentioned that OLED display in smartphones are ‘ideal for VR applications’, and it’s worth noting that LG is not exactly new in the OLED business, as the company has been releasing premium TVs which sport OLED panel for quite some time now. In the company’s press release, LG confirmed that the upcoming smartphone it is talking about, almost certainly the LG V30, will sport a 6-inch panel, which will be LG’s largest display in the last four years (as far as smartphones are concerned), though LG also confirmed that the upcoming phone (the LG V30) will be smaller than the LG V20, which essentially means that the phone’s bezels will be really thin, as they were on the LG G6, which also sports a FullVision display, though not an OLED one.

Top and bottom bezels will be reduced by 20 and 50 percent on the LG V30, in comparison to the LG V20, and the company also confirmed that its logo will sit on the back of the LG V30, not below the display. The LG V30’s plastic OLED panel will ship with a resolution of 2880 x 1440, and LG also mentioned that this display will deliver 148 percent of the sRGB color space for digital images, and 109 percent of the DCI-P3 color space for digital cinema, not to mention that it will support HDR10. This display will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 sheet of glass, which comes with shatter-resistant technology. Burn-in also will not be a problem, according to LG, thanks to ‘advanced encapsulation and pixel-scanning technology’.