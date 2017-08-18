Official: ASUS ZenFone 3, ZenFone 4 Units Will Get Android O

ASUS had introduced its ZenFone 4 series of smartphones during yesterday’s event in Taiwan, and during that event, the company also revealed which phones will get the Android O update. ASUS has some good news for those of you who own one of the ZenFone 3 devices, or are planning to purchase one of the new ZenFone 4-branded phones, as all of those devices will be getting the Android O update from the company. ASUS, also gave the public a timeframe for this update, and chances are people won’t be overjoyed by it, as the update is expected to land in the second half of 2018.

Now, along with Android O, ASUS will also push ZenUI 4.0, which is the company’s very own skin, updated for the newest version of Android. Now, ZenUI 4.0 will also ship on top of ZenFone 4 devices it seems, and those devices are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. ASUS promised that ZenUI 4.0 will be considerably lighter than the ZenUI 3.0, and that it will offer a considerable boost in performance. Instead of 35 pre-installed apps on ZenUI 3.0, you will get only 13 on ZenUI 4.0, and some new features will be included as well, of course. ASUS introduced four ZenFone 4 devices yesterday, and along with those phones, a number of ZenFone 3 units will get the Android O update. ASUS had introduced around a dozen ZenFone 3 devices since the first phones launched in mid-2016, and it seems like all of those devices will get the update, as ASUS did not go into any detail regarding which phones exactly will receive Android O, the company just mentioned that the ‘ZenFone 3’ and ‘ZenFone 4’ series of devices will get updated.

Android O release is right around the corner, Google had recently released the last Developer Preview, fourth iteration, and the newest version of Android will follow soon. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets will probably get the update first via an OTA update, and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be the first two phones to ship with Android O out of the box, both devices are expected to land in September or October this year.