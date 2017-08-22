NVIDIA SHIELD Gets Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition is now available on the NVIDIA SHIELD. This is the latest game to be ported over from another platform and made available to the NVIDIA SHIELD as a SHIELD-exclusive title. Which does mean this title is not available to owners of non-SHIELD Android TV devices, with no suggestion that it will become available in the future. So those who do want to play Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition on Android, will need a SHIELD Android TV to do so.

As for the game, Metal Gear Solid likely needs little introduction to gamers, as this is one of the most popular game franchises out there. This particular chapter first became available (non-HD version) in 2001 on the PlayStation 2 and has since become available on other platforms. With the HD version (the version now available on the SHIELD) first coming though in 2011 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The obvious benefit of the HD version is that it includes an improved resolution of 720p (compared to the 480p on offer with the original version). As a result SHIELD owners can expect this version to run at 60 fps in 720p on the SHIELD. Likewise, this is a version which also includes a number of VR missions, adding to the “hours of gameplay” that is already on offer. The story revolves around new recruit, Raiden, who is sent in to try and determine what happened to Solid Snake, the well-known hero from the original MGS series. Working as a one-man army, Raiden has to venture his way through the Big Shell tanker, fighting terrorists and rescuing the President.

In terms of the pricing, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition is currently available to buy and download for $9.99. It is worth noting that this is a special launch price and represents a 33-percent discount off the normal price. As once the launch period is over, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition will be generally available for the NVIDIA SHIELD priced at $14.99. So those looking to get in on the Metal Gear Solid action will likely want to download this one sooner rather than later. More details through the link below.