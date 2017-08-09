NVIDIA Recalling some AC Plugs for SHIELD Products in Europe

NVIDIA is recalling a number of AC plugs in Europe right now, that shipped with some of its SHIELD products. There are three products that are affected by this recall, which were sold between July 2014 and May 2017. This includes the SHIELD World Charger Kits, European SHIELD Tablets and European SHIELD TVs. The recall is here since the prongs can break off, which could result in a shock to the user, so far there haven’t been any reports of injuries or anything of that nature, but NVIDIA is doing its part in getting ahead of this issue.

Those that have purchased any of the products listed above, in Europe, visit the NVIDIA recall page which is linked below and the company will replace the wall adapter for you for free. As is expected with any type of recall. This is only valid for Europe, as it does not pertain to those products sold in the US, UK, Australia or Asia, which means that there is likely a fairly small number of adapters that need to be recalled here, which is a good thing for NVIDIA. Luckily it’s just the wall adapter, which is a pretty easy part to replace on your SHIELD tablet or TV, or even the World Charger Kit if you have one of those. Instead of it being an internal piece that needs to be swapped out.

It’s good to see NVIDIA acting quick on this recall and informing their users of the issue so that it can be rectified pretty quickly. While NVIDIA may not be the most popular manufacturer out there, it does ship quite a few products, especially the SHIELD TV since it’s really the only complete set-top box out there and the only real Android TV alternative out there. NVIDIA does have plenty of help for those customers affected on its GeFORCE forums, which is linked below in the source section. So if you do have further problems, NVIDIA will be able to help you out and make sure your experience is as good as possible, which is a tough order when there’s a recall going on.