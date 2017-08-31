NVIDIA Discounts 12 SHIELD Games For The Holiday Weekend

NVIDIA is dropping the prices of a handful of SHIELD games available through both the GeForce NOW and Android platforms as part of its latest back-to-school promotion. A total of twelve titles will be available at discounted prices starting today and the offer will be valid throughout the holiday weekend, ending September 4. LEGO fans are likely to get the best deal out of this latest discount wave as the list of titles contains five different LEGO-themed games from the GeForce NOW store, though the promotion may also interest SHIELD owners who generally pull their games from the Google Play Store, as the remaining seven titles are available on the Android operating system.

LEGO fans are in for a treat this weekend as NVIDIA is dropping the prices of five LEGO themed games including Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel Super Heroes, Jurassic World, Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens. All of those titles share a similar art style inspired by the popular building sets, and although each game exists in its own separate universe – save for Marvel’s titles – they all fit in the action-adventure genre.

As for NVIDIA SHIELD owners who may be more interested in expanding their library of Android apps, the company has prepared discounted prices for titles including the popular futuristic speedboat racing game Riptide GP: Renegade, which puts the player in the virtual shoes of a hydro-jet rider cast out from the Riptide GP league, and forced to partake in illegal races on a variety of tracks. For SHIELD users looking for more relaxing pastime experiences, NVIDIA is preparing four puzzle games, including Caterzillar; I am Bread TV from the developers of Surgeon Simulator; Q*Bert Rebooted: SHIELD Edition which includes the classic pixel-perfect 2D arcade version of the game as well as newer iterations; and Lanterns: The Harvest Festival, which brings tile-placement gameplay elements in a wide array of colorful environments. Additionally, NVIDIA will drop the prices for the runner-platformer hybrid Clustertruck, and last but not least, sports fans will be able to acquire Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings, which offers local co-op functionality for up to four players, character customization options, and a leveling system. Refer to the link below for pricing details on NVIDIA’s back-to-school game sale.