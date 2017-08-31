Nubia Z17 Lite Is Now Official With 6GB Of RAM, SD653 SoC

Nubia had released a new teaser three days ago, suggesting that a new Nubia Z17-branded smartphone is coming, and that has just happened, the company has announced the Nubia Z17 Lite in China. The Nubia Z17 Lite popped up on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) a while back, and this phone is, much like the regular Nubia Z17 variant, made out of metal, and it also sports a dual camera setup on the back. Now, it’s also worth noting that it sports the same ‘bezel-less’ design as the Nubia Z17, which means you basically won’t get any bezels on the sides, though there are bezels above and below its display.

This phone is inferior to the Nubia Z17, however, which was to be expected due to its ‘Lite’ branding. The Nubia Z17 Lite comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the phone also packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 653 64-bit octa-core processor, and it is only 7.6mm thick. There are two camera snappers on the back of this phone, two 13-megapixel snappers, one regular RGB sensor and one monochrome snapper. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, along with Nubia’s custom UI. A 3,200mAh non-removable battery is included in this smartphone as well, and you’re getting fast charging here, of course. Bluetooth 4.1 is also a part of the package, and the Nubia Z17 Lite comes in several color variants, the phone has been announced in Aurora Blue, Black Gold and Obsidian Black color options.

The Nubia Z17 Lite is, of course, more affordable than its Nubia Z17 sibling, this handset comes in two variants (64GB and 128GB of storage), and those two models are priced at 2,499 Yuan ($378) and 2,799 Yuan ($455) in China. The device will go on sale starting on September 6, and it will be available from Nubia’s official storage, Tmall and Suning Tesco, it seems like it will go on sale through all of those stores at the same time. Do keep in mind, however, that reservations for the first flash sale have already been opened through all of those channels, just in case you live in China, and are interested.