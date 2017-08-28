Nubia Releases New Teaser, New Nubia Z17 Variant Coming?

It seems like Nubia is working on a new Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone, the company published a teaser on its official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, and even though the company did not mention anything about a new model, GizChina seems to be convinced that we’re looking at a completely new variant of Nubia Z17 here, which will be sold by Suning. This handset will be announced on August 30, as per this teaser. Now, it seems like this will be the cheapest Nubia Z17 variant yet, and unfortunately, Suning did not release any more info, we’ll just have to wait until Nubia announces this smartphone.

The Nubia Z17 was actually introduced back in June, and it also went on sale in China in June as well. The Nubia Z17’s availability is currently rather limited outside of Asia, but this phone is rather interesting. The device is made out of metal, and it basically has no bezels on the sides, while its bezels above and below the display are not that thick either. The Nubia Z17 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a fingerprint scanner which is placed below those two snappers. A dual-LED flash is also included on the back of this device, and chances are that this new Nubia Z17 variant will look identical to the regular Nubia Z17 model. The Nubia Z17 had been announced in two variants, a more affordable model comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, while there’s also a variant with 8GB of RAM which comes with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

So, is Nubia planning to announce a 4GB RAM variant of the Nubia Z17 maybe? Well, that is possible, as it would allow the company to price this phone rather competitively. The most affordable Nubia Z17 model currently costs around 2,799 Yuan ($421), which is quite affordable for such a powerful device, and including 4GB of RAM in that very same phone would let Nubia cut its price even further down, and the device would certainly cost less than $400 in China. Aside from the Snapdragon 835, RAM and storage, which we’ve already mentioned, the Nubia Z17 packs in a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 12-megapixel and 23-megapixel dual camera setup on its back, and it ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s nubia UI 5.0 is included on top of it.

