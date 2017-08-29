It’s Now Easier To Find Cheaper Flights/Hotels With Google

It’s now easier to find cheaper flights and hotels with Google thanks to a few new price insights that the company has added into Search. These new insights will be added into the desktop version of Google when searching for flights and hotels at some point later this year, but they’re already available on the mobile version of Google if you want to check things out for yourself.

The first of these new insights can be found when looking for flights by tapping on either the dates or price graph tabs. The price graph might be the best solution if you’re looking for the cheapest possible flight prices for a broad range of dates, as the bar graph will show you the highest and lowest prices in a more visually simple view, and you can easily scroll through the graph by swiping left or right on it. All you need to do is type in the “from” price that you want as a minimum and the graph will populate all the flights that come up and show them by leave date. The dates tab is also useful. After you’ve searched for a flight and you have a list of results in Search, tapping on the card for the Dates flight insight will bring up all the insights, including the price graph, and when you tap on dates you’ll see all the listed dates in what looks sort of like an agenda view, with the lowest prices for flights color-coded in green and the highest prices color-coded in red.

Another way Google is making it easier to find the cheapest flights is by giving users the ability to see nearby airports on an interactive map with a handful of details like the distance between all the airports and the location of where you’re traveling. With a tool like this on hand it’s possible to find a cheaper flight as selecting a flight based on the airport you fly into might result in a cheaper price. In a similar manner, hotel prices are now visible on the map as well so you won’t have to tap on hotel locations to find the cost information. Prices will just be listed on the map with a tag on each hotel. Nightly rates for hotels are also now shown in the calendar view of the Google Search results when you’re looking at dates for a hotel reservation so you can see which dates will be the cheapest.