Nougat Might Be Around The Corner For The Galaxy A8 2016

Three models of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016) will likely receive an update to the Android 7.0 Nougat soon. This is after three models of the device running the upgraded version of the operating system were certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. These models are the SM-A810S, SM-A810F/DS, and SM-810YS. The certification process is important as it ensures that there will be no bugs or performance concerns arising from the new software. These three handsets were certified on August 8th, 2017, and it is possible that the manufacturer will roll out the update within the next few weeks.

Once the update to Android 7.0 Nougat rolls out, owners of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016) will experience the new features that the aforementioned version of the operating system brings. Among them is the native support for split-screen multitasking. While Samsung’s proprietary skin has long been capable of viewing two applications at the same time, the native support within the OS itself increases the number of applications that can be arranged in a split screen. Another improvement is the inclusion of the “Quick Reply” option in the notifications of Android smartphones. This allows the user to reply to messages without interrupting what they are currently doing with their devices. There were also some under-the-hood improvements that should improve the battery life and performance of the device. It is also likely that the South Korean tech giant will incorporate into the new software some additional features of its own. An example of the possible Samsung-specific software is the Samsung Pass, which is software that makes it easier to biometrically secure financial accounts. The user interface might also be enhanced after the entire installation process is completed.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016) sports an Exynos 7420 processor, which is comprised of four ARM Cortex A57 CPUs and another four ARM Cortex A53 processors. Also contained in the chipset is the Mali T-760MP8 GPU for the handset’s graphics processing needs. A 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 is located in front of the device while 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage is also included. More information regarding the actual release date for the major OS upgrade will likely become available soon.