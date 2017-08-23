The Note 8 Is “Ideal” For Doing Bigger Things In Work & Life

The Galaxy Note 8 is “ideal” for doing bigger things in work and life. That’s according to Samsung in their recent blog post which provides a more in-depth look at entertainment and productivity features of the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note series of devices have always been hailed as some of the best devices for both of these purposes, thanks in no small part to the sizeable displays and that ever-popular S Pen, but the Note 8 takes things to a whole other level with some great improvements and the best features of any Galaxy Note device yet, and Samsung is keen on making sure that consumers know exactly why the Galaxy Note 8 is a great phone if they value being productive but also enjoy being entertained.

A big part of what makes the Note 8 a great device for entertainment is the 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display, which Samsung boasts comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 83 percent, which is a product of the Infinity Display design that Samsung has implemented for the screen. Samsung isn’t just tooting its own horn here. According to the company the screen on the Galaxy Note 8 also received Mobile HDR Premium certification from the UHD Alliance, a testament to how sharp the picture quality is and how good the colors on the screen look when viewing content.

Display quality aside, for those that plan to use this device more for productivity, the size of the screen will surely play a part for getting things done efficiently, but other features will help with the whole thing. Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 8 is great at multitasking, which is helped by the use of Multi-Window. Samsung’s devices have had this feature for a few years, but with the native Multi-Window of Android Nougat, which the Galaxy Note 8 is running on, it only makes the multi-tasking capabilities that much better. To further enhance the productivity of the device Samsung is introducing a new App Pair feature with the Galaxy Note 8 too, which essentially lets them create a custom one-tap access button to launch two apps at the same time from the Edge Panel. Snap Window makes for a great productivity tool as well, enabling users to “pin” a specific section of one app on top of another so they can use both at once, which is more or less an extension of Multi-Window. There will be plenty to love about the Galaxy Note 8, but if entertainment and productivity will be main focuses for you, Samsung seems to have you on the right track with this device.