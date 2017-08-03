NOMU S30 Mini Showcased In First Unboxing, Benchmark Video

The NOMU S30 Mini is designed to be a durable smartphone. After all, this is one which comes boasting an IP68 certification for protection against water encounters, dust and drop protection, and more. However, unlike typical rugged and durable smartphones, the NOMU S30 Mini is also designed to be as stylish as possible. So while the outer casing offers greater levels of protection, it is also designed to be more natural looking and less typical of the bulky and less attractive rugged smartphones that have come to market of late. In short, a rugged smartphone for everyone and not just those who are willing to compromise on appearance in return for greater durability.

Although, it is also designed to be an ultra-affordable rugged smartphone as the NOMU S30 Mini came to market priced well under $200. In fact, right now it is currently on sale through GearBest. Which means those looking for an affordable and durable smartphone can now pick up the NOMU S30 Mini for only $149.99. As usual, this is a limited time sale though so time will be of the essence at this price. In addition to the confirmed price drop, NOMU has also now released a new video which not only shows the unboxing experience on offer with the NOMU S30 Mini, but also provides an insight into its performance, due to the NOMU S30 Mini being put through a benchmarking test. Not to mention, the video also seems to provide a good overview of the software and user experience in general.

In terms of the specs, the NOMU S30 Mini features a 4.7-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the NOMU S30 Mini comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6737T quad-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). On the camera side of things, the NOMU S30 Mini features an 8-megapixel camera on the back, as well as a 2-megapixel camera on the front. While additional features include 4G LTE support, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Those interested in finding out more about the NOMU S30 Mini (or picking one up for $149.99), can do so by heading through the links below. As well as checking out the new unboxing and benchmarking video, also below.