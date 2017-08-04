Nokia 8’s Camera Interface Leaks Online In Real-Life Image

A real-life image depicting what’s said to be the Nokia 8 surfaced online on Thursday, having originally been shared by one industry insider from China. The photograph that can be seen above shows what seems to be the user interface of the default Camera app pre-installed on the device, indicating that the stock imaging software of the upcoming flagship will be a slightly revised version of the Camera tool that shipped with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6.

The manual camera mode that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) sometimes refer to as the “professional” mode will apparently be supported by the app, allowing users to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed, and aperture on the go. The Nokia 8 will also feature high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities, the latest leak indicates, in addition to revealing the existence of a monochrome mode and a single-lens one, and heavily suggesting that the left camera sensor (when looked from the back) will be of the black-and-white variety, whereas the other one will be exclusively tasked with capturing colors. This particular setup has been becoming increasingly more popular in recent years, though it remains to be seen how exactly will Carl Zeiss implement it. The German optics company recently announced a new imaging partnership with HMD Global, stating that the two will collaborate on a variety of mobile camera setups for future Nokia phones. The Nokia 8 will not only be HMD’s first dual camera phone but the first such device ever released under the famous Finnish brand.

The Nokia 8 is expected to feature a 5.3-inch QHD panel and be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest flagship system-on-chip (SoC) and the first piece of silicon from the tech giant manufactured on the 10nm process node. The handset is expected to be offered in several variants featuring between 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot, in addition to running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box that’s almost identical to the stock version of Google’s mobile operating system. Nokia 8 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 16 and should be available for purchase by September.