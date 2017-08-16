Nokia 8’s Battery: A 3,090mAh Affair With Quick Charge 3.0

The Nokia 8 is finally official following months of anticipation and many rumors, and as expected, HMD Global Oy’s latest Android smartphone is a true flagship in every sense of that word. One aspect of the Nokia 8 still deserves special attention, as the Finnish phone maker put extra effort into equipping its latest product with a high-end battery which should provide users with plenty of life on a single charge and consequently allow it to be a reliable pocket companion.

The battery powering the Nokia 8 is a 3,090mAh affair, meaning that the handset ships with a larger unit compared to many of its peers like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11 while simultaneously having a significantly smaller screen with a 5.3-inch diagonal. This combination should ensure that the high-end device has no issues lasting for an entire day on a single charge during everyday use, at least in the first few years; lithium-ion batteries are prone to degradation and while some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung managed to make some breakthroughs in this field and improve the longevity of their cells, the fact that HMD Global didn’t mention any such advancements indicates that the battery of the Nokia 8 will degrade just like any other contemporary unit. On the bright side, recharging the handset shouldn’t be a lengthy affair, as the smartphone supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology and should hence be able to go from zero to 100 percent in not much longer than an hour.

The battery found in the Nokia 8 isn’t removable so replacing it will require more than just two hands and a spare cell, and it remains to be seen how much will replacement units for this particular device cost. Finally, the battery life of the handset should also benefit from the fact that HMD Global’s latest offering is powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful system-on-chip (SoC) that’s the first mobile silicon from the company developed on the 10nm process node and is thus also its most efficient such creation to date. The Nokia 8 is scheduled to be released in Europe and a number of other markets in early September, priced at around €600 ($704).