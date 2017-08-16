Nokia 8 Sports “Pure” Android, Will Get Android O Quickly

The Nokia 8 was finally unveiled today. It’s the first true “flagship” device from Nokia running on Android, and it’s one that many users have been waiting for. The device launches with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which isn’t a surprise, given the fact that the device is launching before Android O is officially available. However, the company did note that the device will be getting an update to Android O at some point. Nokia did not specify when Android O would be available, which is not a surprise. As these software updates can typically get delayed for one reason or another.

On the software front, Nokia is also touting the “pure” aspect of its software on the Nokia 8 – as well as its other devices. The Nokia 8 will have a “pure Android experience” meaning that it is pretty close to AOSP. Nokia notes that there will be “no unnecessary apps slowing down the performance of your device.” Another part of software that many people may be interested in is the monthly security updates. While only a handful of manufacturers do push out these updates each month, and others opting to do it every few months, Nokia will be pushing these updates out every month. To keep the Nokia 8 up-to-date and secure. And since the software is basically AOSP with a few additions, Nokia is able to push out updates sooner, in fact that is something it is touting with the Nokia 8 and its other smartphones. With the Snapdragon 835 inside, Nokia says that the new Nokia 8 will continue to perform every task quickly and efficiently. The Nokia 8 is using the Snapdragon 835 platform to its full potential, according to Nokia.

Nokia’s latest flagship smartphone is a pretty good looking one. With a 5.3-inch IPS Quad HD display, and the Snapdragon 835 inside, it should perform like a real champ. There is also 4GB of RAM inside with 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot, so it is right on par with other flagships currently on the market, like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6. The Nokia 8 will be available in September with a price of €599 in a few colors – including Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel.