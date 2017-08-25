The Nokia 8 To Launch On Clove UK On Sep. 13th

The Nokia 8 may launch on Clove UK on September 13th according to a recent post on Clove UK’s blog, where it’s also encouraging users to register for their opportunity to buy the device once it lands in the region and is available purchase or pre-order. The Nokia 8 is the latest smartphone from Nokia running on the Android operating system, and is due to launch in more places than just the UK next month, with it already listed for Europe at a price of €599. The device had already been confirmed to be coming to the UK, but now Clove is able to share a definitive time frame for when to expect the device through its retail channel.

Those in the country who generally shop for the mobile devices and other smart electronics though Clove UK should expect the device to hit on September 13th on Clove’s website as this is when it has reportedly been told the first stock will arrive. The key detail to pay attention to with that is the words “first stock” which could mean that Clove will have a limited number of the handsets to sell to consumers in the beginning. If that ends up being the case, some consumers may end up having to wait for more stock to come in, but that’s where registering becomes an important factor to consider as this will likely give customers a better chance at getting their hands on the Nokia 8 once the phone arrives.

As of this moment it’s not possible to pre-order the Nokia 8 through Clove as it mentions that there are no pricing details available at this time, so it’s not capable of opening up the ordering process as it won’t know how much to charge those interested in buying the phone. Clove does assure consumers though that once pricing details are made available, it will send out emails to anyone that has registered with more information on buying the device. The Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch Quad HD display running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with expandable storage support via micro SD card, and a sealed 3,090mAh battery to keep the device powered on throughout the day. Clove will also be selling all four colors of the phone which are Copper, Steel, Polished Blue, and Tempered Blue.