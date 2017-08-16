Nokia 8 Is Priced At €599, Launching Globally Next Month

The Nokia 8 was unveiled today by HMD Global, and along with the details about the device itself, the company also shared its availability info. Those of you who are interested in purchasing this device should know that the phone comes in Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel color variants, while its global average retail price will be €599. The Nokia 8 will go on sale starting next month, though HMD Global did not release any more details regarding the device’s availability.

The company did not say what regions will the phone launch exactly, though it seems like it will not be available in the US or China. HMD Global did not specifically say that the phone will not launch in those areas, but the company did say that launching the Nokia 8 in the US and China is complicated for HMD Global, which suggests that they will focus on some other regions, like Europe and Latin America. In any case, the company will probably shared more detail regarding this as the phone’s release comes closer, but for now, all we have is the phone’s price, and that’s pretty much it. Now, as far as the device itself is concerned, the Nokia 8 is a metal-clad phone, it is made out of high-quality aluminum, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner which is flanked by two capacitive buttons. The Nokia 8 also sports a dual camera setup on the back, and comes with OZO audio. The phone’s optics were developed in collaboration with ZEISS optics, so it will be interesting to see how well those cameras perform.

The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor by Qualcomm, and HMD Global has included a 3,090mAh non-removable battery here. It’s worth noting that Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging is available, and the phone comes with an IP54 rating, which means it is splashproof. Two 13-megapixel sensors are placed on the back of this device, while a single 13-megapixel unit can be found on the Nokia 8’s front side. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about the Nokia 8’s specifications.