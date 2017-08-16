Nokia 8 Camera Offers Split-Screen ‘Bothie’ Images & Video

The Nokia 8 is official as Nokia has now announced its latest device complete with dual rear cameras, and while dual rear cameras are a feature that were heavily suspected since leaks started surfacing for the phone earlier this year, now with Nokia’s announcement the presence of those dual rear cameras is official as well. This isn’t your typical dual rear camera setup, as Nokia has used Carl Zeiss optics for the lenses, which boast both monochrome and RGB options for taking pictures. This isn’t a new feature for smartphones by any means as other devices, such as the Huawei P10 that launched earlier this year, also feature this kind of camera setup but the optics are certainly different as the P10 comes with optics technology from Leica and not Carl Zeiss. Nokia is also known for using Carl Zeiss optics in some of its phones.

In addition to having RGB and monochrome capabilities, Nokia and HMD Global are also focusing on front-facing camera pictures with the Nokia 8. The two companies are suggesting users put less focus on selfies and instead turn their attention to “bothies,” a term which Nokia is using to describe the Dual-Sight feature that will be available in the camera app. While the Nokia 8 only has one camera on the front, the term bothie and the obvious play on the word selfie is not meant to imply that there are dual front-facing cameras, rather that the Dual-Sight feature will allow anyone with a Nokia 8 to have the the front-facing camera record video or snap photos at the same time as the rear-facing cameras, sort of like a picture-in-picture. Nokia says this will appear as a split-screen visual so imaging should be split evenly across both the front and back cameras when Dual-Sight is being used.

Nokia highlights that this feature is enhanced by the use of the Carl Zeiss optics, which are not only present in the camera sensors on the back, but also in the camera sensor on the front, so users should be expecting to some high-quality images from both cameras whenever they take pictures. As for the camera hardware specifics, the Nokia 8 is fitted with a 13-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization plus a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor on the back, featuring phase detection autofocus, an IR range finder, and Dual LED flash. As for the front, the sensor is 13-megapixels as well and also comes with phase detection autofocus, and instead of an actual front-facing LED flash the Nokia 8 will utilize the display to flash at the precise moment it’s needed if the user enables this feature. While it still remains to be seen how images look from real-world use, the features of the cameras on the Nokia 8 are certainly shaping up to sound like they will offer users a unique experience.