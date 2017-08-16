Nokia 8 Boasts OZO Audio, Dual-Sight, Anodized Finish & More

HMD Global Oy on Wednesday finally announced the first Nokia flagship in the post-Microsoft era in the form of the Nokia 8, revealing an Android-powered device with high-end specifications accompanied by a promise of timely software updates. While the newly launched smartphone boasts premium hardware, specs aren’t everything and the Finnish consumer electronics manufacturer is also expected to differentiate its offerings from other contemporary devices. As it turns out, the Nokia 8 also doesn’t lack in the special features department.

One of many unique characteristics of the Nokia 8 is its premium build; while the metal unibody design adopted by the handset is far from revolutionary, the way this flagship employs it is highly unconventional in the best sense of that word, with each Nokia 8 unit being manufactured from a single 6000 series aluminum block which the company put through a precision milling process. Prior to leaving production, the case of the handset was machined, anodized, and polished as part of a 40-stage manufacturing process, HMD Global revealed, adding that some models of the Nokia 8 will also boast an extremely glossy finish which took another 20 hours to be completed. The Nokia 8 is also the first consumer-grade smartphone to support Dual-Sight video streaming, allowing users to simultaneously broadcast the feed from both their dual camera setup on the back of the handset and its secondary front-facing imaging sensor, with this particular feature shipping with support for all of the most popular streaming networks on the planet, including YouTube and Facebook.

HMD Global’s first Android flagship also boasts Nokia OZO Audio, a proprietary recording technology designed for capturing spatial audio with the goal of complementing the 4K video capabilities of the Nokia 8. The handset’s ability to identify and accurately record various audio sources in space should result in extremely immersive clips that will make the viewers feel like they’re personally witnessing whatever you recorded, the Finnish phone maker claims. Finally, fans of Nexus devices and stock Android in general will likely be pleased to know that the handset ships with a vanilla build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is promised to be one of the first to receive future security patches from Google, as well as the upcoming stable version of Android 8.0 O. The Nokia 8 is set to be released in early September in Europe and several other markets around the globe, priced at €599, which translates to just over $700.