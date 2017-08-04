Nokia 8 Appears On Geekbench With Android O & Snapdragon 835

The Nokia 8 has just popped up on Geekbench, and interestingly enough, the phone is running Android O (Android 8.0.0, as per Geekbench). This listing does not exactly mention the Nokia 8 by name, but the phone that got listed comes with the ‘Unknown Heart’ codename, so that we know this is a Nokia-branded phone, and considering that it’s running the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, it’s easy to assume this is the Nokia 8 we’re looking at here.

Now, in addition to the aforementioned SoC and Android O, this device also packs in 4GB of RAM. The Nokia 8 managed to hit 1,789 points in the single-core test on Geekbench, while it achieved a score of 6,494 points in the multi-core test. Having said that, HMD Global announced a press conference for August 16, and it seems like the Nokia 8 will be announced during that event. If you’re planning on visiting IFA in Berlin in September, chances are you will be able to play around with the Nokia 8, as the company will almost certainly show it off during that tradeshow, following its announcement in mid-August. Now, as far as Android O is concerned, Google had released the very last Developer Preview, but the stable version has not been announced nor pushed to any device just yet, and it will first hit Google’s Pixel phones from last year, almost certainly. That basically means that the Nokia 8 won’t launch with Android O out of the box, but this listing is suggesting that the company is testing the update, which means that it might arrive to the Nokia 8 in record time, following Google’s upcoming announcement.

The Nokia 8 had surfaced plenty of times thus far, and if those leaks are accurate, the device will resemble the Nokia 6 to a degree, though it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. The Nokia 8 is expected to sport a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. Even though Android O is listed on Geekbench, the device will probably launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Nokia 8 will almost certainly ship with two SIM card slots, and a set of capacitive keys below its display.