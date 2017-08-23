Nokia 6 Is Now Available For Purchase In India For $234

Nokia had introduced the Nokia 6 in India back in June, and registration for its sale started last month, well, the phone is now available for purchase in the country. Those of you who are interested in getting Nokia’s budget handset, and have registered for its sale, can do so exclusively via Amazon India. If you didn’t get a chance to register for the Nokia 6 sale, you can do so for the sale that will take place on August 30, and if you’ve registered for today’s sale, and didn’t get a chance to purchase it, you will be automatically registered for the August 30 sale.

Having said that, if you’d like to purchase the Nokia 6 in India, you’ll need to set aside Rs. 14,999 ($234), and the phone comes in Matte Black, SIlver, Tempered Blue and Copper color variants. Nokia had also prepared a number of launched offers in agreement with its partners, and those launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 ($16) cashback for Amazon Prime members which purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance, while Vodafone consumers will get 10GB of data (9GB additional data) per month on purchase of 1GB data for 5 months. These are only some examples, there are a couple of more offers that are available. The Nokia 6 is made out of metal, and it sports a set of capacitive buttons below the display.

The Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Nokia 6, while a 3,000mAh battery can be found on the inside of this phone as well, and it is not removable. A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of the Nokia 6, while an 8-megapixel snapper is placed on the phone’s front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and this phone also offers two SIM card slots (hybrid dual SIM setup). The Nokia 6 also includes two speakers, and dual smart amplifiers. The Nokia 6 measures 154 x 75.8 x 7.8mm, while it weighs 169 grams. If you’d like to read more about the Nokia 6, maybe you’re thinking of purchasing one, check out our full review of this smartphone.