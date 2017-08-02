Nokia 6 Available In The UK From Carphone Warehouse For £200

The Nokia 6 is finally available for purchase in the United Kingdom and the smartphone can be purchased from Carphone Warehouse, the exclusive retailer for the handset. While HMD Global first announced that the device will cost £229.99 ($304) in the country, Carphone Warehouse is selling it for £199.99 ($264). In addition, the Nokia 6 can either be purchased outright or with a contract from one of the three major carriers in the United Kingdom. Vodafone, EE, and O2 have various plans on offer, and the Nokia 6 can be bought for as low as £0 upfront, with monthly tariffs ranging from £14.99 ($20) to £47.99 ($63). All contracts offered by the carriers last for 24 months.

At the moment, Carphone Warehouse has the Nokia 6 in three colors, which are Blue, Black and Silver. The Copper variant is currently not available and the retailer has yet to announce its availability. Carphone Warehouse is also offering free next day delivery if customers order a unit by 9pm, and it delivers 7 days a week. The Nokia 6 is produced by HMD Global and it is currently the most powerful smartphone offered by the company, though that might soon change once the Nokia 8 is revealed. In terms of specs, the Nokia 6 is a mid-range offering from the Finnish firm. Specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with the Adreno 505 GPU to render graphics.

Memory-wise, the Nokia 6 packs 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. For optics, the handset sports a 16-megapixel camera on its rear assisted by a dual-tone LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). An 8-megapixel shooter is located on the front of the device to handle selfies. Keeping the lights on is a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and it can be charged via the micro-USB port. This LTE-enabled smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner embedded into its physical home button. Software-wise, the Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and HMD Global hasn’t made much changes to the operating system, leaving users with a nearly stock version of Android.