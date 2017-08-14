Nokia 5 Will Become Available In India Starting Tomorrow

The Nokia 5 hits a release in India on August 15 and some sales offers are also available. The budget Android smartphone was initially unveiled in February this year and officially introduced for India in June alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6. The launch price of the smartphone was announced in June as Rs. 12,899 (around $201) with a planned release for July, which was later pushed back to August. Now buyers who have been waiting for the device will be able to purchase it at offline stores from tomorrow with a price of Rs. 12,499 ($195). It’s offered in Tempered Blue, Matte Black, Copper, and Silver color options, and Vodafone consumers who purchase the phone will be able to benefit from 5GB of data for three months at Rs. 149 ($2) per month. Another sales offer entitles buyers to a total of Rs. 2,500 ($39) off on MakeMyTrip.

Specifications of the Nokia 5 include a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics processing. It has a 5.2-inch display with HD resolution of 1280 x 720, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal flash memory that can be expanded via a microSD card to 128GB. The dual SIM handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, also with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens. It’s equipped with a non-removable 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1. The handset measures 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05mm, weighs 160g, and features FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2.5D curved glass for the display, and a fingerprint scanner incorporated into the Home button. It comes pre-installed with an almost stock version of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

There has been plenty of interest in HMD Global’s Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6, and the Nokia 3 has been available in India since June. Meanwhile, interested parties in India still waiting for the Nokia 6 will have to wait a little longer as it’s scheduled to become available from Amazon through a flash sale on August 23. Registrations for the smartphone opened on July 14 and by August 11, over one million people registered for the first sale, which shows that many consumers in India are interested in purchasing the device.