Nokia 3 Is Well-Built, Though Plastic Covers Its Camera

HMD Global had introduced its most affordable Nokia-branded, Android-based smartphone back in February, the Nokia 3, and it’s now time to check out how the phone did in a durability test. JerryRigEverything managed to get ahold of the device, and he decided to put it through the torture test, as he usually does with smartphones. Now, the Nokia 3, is a budget handset, it costs around €130, and despite that, JerryRigEverything had high hopes for this phone as Nokia’s devices are amongst the most durable phones he tested, at least that’s what he says at the very beginning of this test.

In any case, the Nokia 3 did well in the scratch test, well its screen did, as it managed to get scratched up at a level 6 pick, which is not bad for such a budget phone. The Nokia 3 is equipped with Corning’s Gorilla Glass protection, but HMD Global did not specify which version of Gorilla Glass is installed on top of its display. The Nokia 3’s earpiece is not protected with a piece of metal, which is unfortunate, but expected considering the Nokia 3’s price point. Unfortunately, the phone’s camera sensor is protected with plastic, there’s not Gorilla Glass protection on top of it, which makes it prone to scratches. The Nokia 3’s back is made out of plastic, while the phone’s frame is made out of metal, and so are its physical buttons on the side. The display was able to recover from exposure to fire, JerryRigEverything fired up a lighter and heated up the display for about 10 seconds. As far as the bend test is concerned, the Nokia 3 managed to survive it, even though it bends slightly when pressed upon, though that’s nothing to worry about, as the phone survived without a problem, and worked fine afterwards. This durability test video is available down below, in case you’d like to check it out.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, and it comes with the Mali-T720MP1 GPU. An 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. A 2,630mAh non-removable battery is included in this package, and 4G LTE connectivity is also available.