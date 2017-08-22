New WhatsApp Update Lets You Add Color To Your Status

Popular messaging service, WhatsApp, has begun rolling out a new update for its text-based status feature which was introduced a few months back. With the latest update, users will be able to customize their WhatsApp Status by selecting specific fonts and also change the color of the background. On top of that, links can be added to texts, similar to that found on Instagram Stories. Previously, users of the messaging service were only able to share photos, videos, and GIFs as statuses with the option to add a caption, stickers or a doodle. However, with the new update rolling out, the Status feature will be more interactive and personal.

WhatsApp has also included some tips for users of the Status feature, including controlling who can see your Status updates. This can be customized by heading to the privacy settings in the WhatsApp app and selecting one of the three options, including “my contacts,” “contacts except…” and “only share with…” Users are also able to track contacts which have seen the Status update by tapping on the eye icon at the bottom of an update. In addition, replying to a Status update is also possible and this can be done by viewing someone’s Status and pulling up the “Reply” tab. Next, simply type a message and tap the reply icon to send the message. The latest feature is being pushed out worldwide and all devices running on Android and iOS are eligible to receive it. If you have yet to receive the notification to update your WhatsApp, you may head to the WhatsApp product page in the Google Play Store to see if it is ready for your device.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging service in the world and it was recently revealed that it has reached 1 billion daily active users and 1.3 billion monthly active users. On top of that, 55 billion messages are sent on the platform everyday along with an average of 4.5 billion images and 1 billion videos. However, only 250 million people actively use WhatsApp Status on a daily basis, though this figure may rise as the platform constantly adds more features to it.