New T-Mobile ‘Un-Carrier NEXT’ Event Taking Place September 6

T-Mobile has now announced that a new ‘Un-carrier NEXT’ event will take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The time to tune in will be 8:00 am PDT (11:00am EDT). At which point T-Mobile will presumably introduce its latest promotion/service which it hopes will further disrupt the wireless market. Speaking of which, along with the announcement, T-Mobile also released a new teaser video for the event. The only issue with the teaser video, is that it does not really tease anything of substance.

Which does mean that at present there are no details on what will be announced at this event. Up until now, there has not been any rumors surrounding a T-Mobile event – although there has been speculation that T-Mobile is preparing to start a new BOGO Galaxy Note 8 promo soon. However, that new promotion is expected to be announced on September 1, before the September 6 date set for this latest Un-carrier NEXT event. Of course, T-Mobile also has started releasing phones recently that are T-Mobile branded, so it could be the case that something along those lines could be announced. Although, all speculation at the moment is just that, speculation.

For context, the last Un-carrier NEXT event took place back in January of 2017. Interestingly, that event (along with teaser) was announced prior to the start of CES 2017. Which seems to be what has happened here with T-Mobile announcing this latest event right as this year’s IFA 2017 event is set to officially begin. As for what the last Un-carrier NEXT event brought with it, this was where T-Mobile announced that its T-Mobile One plan was becoming even more One-focused with T-Mobile confirming that going forward customers on a One plan will be paying just one price – inclusive of taxes and fees. There were also some other announcements as well at the event, including Kickback, which offers T-Mobile One customers the option to save even more on their monthly bill by consuming less than 2GB data each month. So it is just as possible that this event may seen further revisions to T-Mobile One. In the meantime, those interested can check out the new teaser for September 6’s Un-carrier NEXT event below.