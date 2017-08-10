New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Confirms Two Rear Cameras

Yet another real-life image of what’s believed to be the Galaxy Note 8 emerged online earlier today, having been shared by known industry insider Evan Blass. The photograph that can be seen above adds more credence to numerous reports that the Galaxy Note 8 is set to become Samsung’s first smartphone with a dual camera setup on its back panel. The device shown in the newly uncovered image seems to be wrapped in some kind of a protective case and wasn’t recorded from a particularly revealing angle, yet the photo still heavily hints at its dual camera setup with a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, in addition to showing a heart rate monitor and a fingerprint reader on the back side of the upcoming phone.

The placement of the fingerprint scanner was one of the few criticisms received by the otherwise highly praised Galaxy S8 lineup, though the sensor seen on the supposed Galaxy Note 8 is somewhat farther apart from the nearest camera lens and should hence be harder to mistake for an imaging module and vice versa. The entire primary camera setup of the device also seems to be protruding from its body, albeit only slightly, similar to how the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 series also featured a small camera bump. Regarding other aspects of the highly anticipated phablet, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be equipped with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with a QHD resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which will likely be marketed as another Infinity Display.

The international variant of the phablet should be powered by the Samsung-made Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), whereas the U.S. one is thought to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, and both are expected to launch with 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage space. Models with more RAM and flash memory have been the subjects of some rumors in recent months, though they are unlikely to be available outside of select Asian markets. The Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled on August 23, Samsung previously confirmed, indicating that the company’s new Android flagship should be released by late September, if not sooner.