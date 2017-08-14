New Redmi-Branded Phone Gets Certified, Is It The Redmi 5A?

The Xiaomi MDT6 has just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), and even though the source did not provide a single image of this phone, this could be the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, at least based on its specifications. The Redmi 5A is expected to arrive in the near future, as a successor to the Redmi 4A which was announced back in November last year. The Redmi 5A will be an entry-level phone, and the Xiaomi MDT6 which surfaced on TENAA definitely fits the bill, read on.

According to TENAA, this smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch 720 (1280 x 720), which is quite interesting considering that the Redmi 4A featured a 5-inch display, so either Xiaomi is planning to offer a larger display this time around, or maybe this will be a more affordable variant of the Redmi Note 5. In any case, TENAA also says that the device will ship with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card). This handset will be fueled by a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, and we’re probably looking at the Snapdragon 425 here, which is Qualcomm’s entry-level processor. On the other hand, it’s also possible that Xiaomi might opt to include one of MediaTek’s chips here instead of the Snapdragon 425, but Qualcomm’s offering is a more probable option at this point. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Redmi MDT6, says TENAA, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 skin. Camera info was not shared by the source, but if the provided info is accurate, this smartphone will ship with a 3,000mAh battery on the inside.

The Xiaomi MDT6 will measure 153.3 x 76.3 x 7.31mm, while it will weigh 150 grams it seems. The device will offer 4G LTE connectivity (both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE), while it will be available for purchase in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver color variants. Now, as you can see, this handset will ship in a ton of color options, though TENAA could be wrong when it comes to some of those, and it’s even possible that not all of them will be announced at launch. A launch date for this phone is still unknown, but stay tuned, chances are it will arrive soon.

