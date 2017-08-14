New OUKITEL U11 Plus Promotion Celebrates Chinese Valentine’s Day

Qixi Festival, also known as the ‘Double Seventh Festival’ falls on the 7th day of the 7th month of the Chinese Calendar, and is an event which many refer to as the Chinese Valentine’s Day. So unlike Valentine’s Day which falls on the fourteenth of February each year, the Qixi Festival date changes. In 2016 it took place on August 9 and this year it will be taking place on August 28. Now, in preparation for Qixi Festival, OUKITEL has announced that it has started a new promotion specifically aimed at couples.

In short, and to celebrate, Qixi Festival, OUKITEL has confirmed that anyone who purchases a U11 Plus smartphone, will be eligible to buy a second U11 Plus smartphone with a 30-percent discount, Which is a fairly substantial saving considering the U11 Plus is designed to be an ultra affordable smartphone in the first place. For instance, the U11 Plus can currently be picked up for $159.99 and when the new promotion is factored in, two U11 Plus smartphones are able to now be picked up at the reduced price of $135.99 per smartphone.

In terms of what it can be expected for this price, the OUKITEL U11 Plus features a 5.7-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the U11 Plus comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). In terms of cameras, the U11 Plus comes loaded with a 13-megapixel (interpolated to 16MP) rear camera with an OV AR1335 sensor, with an identical camera setup on the front of the device as well. In addition to a number of camera-centric software tweaks included for good measure. Additional features worth noting include the option to expand the storage via microSD (up to 128GB), a 3,700 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. As for the design, the U11 Plus makes use of a two-sided curved build quality which looks to ensure a seamless finish, as well as a more comfortable handling experience. As for the new promotion, the couples deal is already live and will remain active until August 28, with the discount reflected when both U11 Plus smartphones are purchased together. More details, as well as the option to buy, through the link below.