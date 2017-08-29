New OnePlus 5 Update Improves Stabilization, Image Quality

OnePlus is now rolling out a new version of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 5, which should bring performance improvements and fix certain software bugs. This new update to the operating system, which can be identified through the version number 4.5.10, enhances the performance of the camera, launcher, and the phone application. For the camera, the update modifies the company’s post-processing algorithm to reduce the noise in captured images, while also improving the camera’s electronic image stabilization. In addition, the software upgrade enhances the texture of objects recorded in a 60fps video. Once the software version is installed, the launcher will now show the country information of the photographs that were submitted to the Shot on OnePlus initiative.

There were also under-the-hood enhancements that are included in this update, with the manufacturer fixing issues with the OnePlus 5’s phone application and system features. The software upgrade fixes an issue, that is commonly observed when making calls through the Indian wireless carrier, Jio. The new version of OxygenOS also reduces the instances of both accidental touches, which often take place after ending a call, and display issues in the handset’s calling screen. The Wi-Fi connectivity of the OnePlus 5 and scrolling through the Google Play Music app should now be more stable and the quality of videos taken through the Snapshot app will be improved, once the OxygenOS 4.5.10 is installed. The new software upgrade will be delivered automatically through the over-the-air method, although the entire roll out may take several days, before it is completed. However, users may proceed to the device settings, in order to start the update process manually and see if it’s available to download.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core Kryo 280 CPU and the Adreno 540 GPU. The handset sports a 5.5-inch FullHD Optic AMOLED display, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal flash storage. The device is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that contains one 16-megapixel sensor and one 20-megapixel telephoto sensor. To keep the lights on, smartphone includes a 3,300mAh battery, and it also supports Dash Charge for faster top-ups. The OnePlus 5 comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed, with OxygenOS running on top of the operating system.