New Moto Z2 Force Variant Hits TENAA With 6GB Of RAM

The Chinese telecommunications regulator TENAA has certified what is likely the international model of the Moto Z2 Force. When compared to the US model that has recently launched, the unit tested by the agency has larger RAM and storage capacity. To be more specific, the handset with the model number XT1789-05 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage. Connectivity-wise, the smartphone supports both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE networks. The former protocol is more commonly used by the Chinese wireless carriers, which may explain why more TD-LTE bands are supported by the unit. While it may connect to FDD-LTE systems, limited band support also makes the device incompatible with most carriers in the United States and in other countries. The smartphone can also connect to 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, and CDMA networks.

Aside from the differences in RAM, internal flash storage, and network capabilities, the internal hardware of the both the US and international versions of Moto Z2 Force are mostly the same. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the current flagship offering of the semiconductor company Qualcomm. The chipset is comprised of eight 64-bit CPUs clocked at 2.35GHz and the Adreno 540 GPU. In front, users will be greeted by a 5.5-inch P-OLED shatterproof display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Two 12-megapixel shooters are located at the back of the handset while an 8-megapixel front-facing camera is located above the display. Below the screen is the fingerprint scanner which may also function as the home button. To keep the device’s lights on, a 2565mAh battery is included.

Software-wise, Android 7.1.1 Nougat is preinstalled on the Moto Z2 Force. The manufacturer continues to retain the look and functionality of stock Android and simply adds useful software modifications in the form of Moto-branded apps. Lenovo has also designed its flagship product to remain compatible with the Moto Mods that the company and its partners released over the previous year. Moto Mods are peripherals that attach to the back of the smartphone which adds functionality to the device once it is properly connected. Given that the device has been certified by TENAA, it is likely that Lenovo will launch its premium offering in the country soon.