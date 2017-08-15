New Meizu M6 Note Leak Shows Dual Cameras & Quad-LED Flash

The yet-to-be announced Meizu M6 Note is once again reaching the headlines, this time thanks to a couple of leaked images that seemingly confirm the smartphone’s dual camera setup. The two live photos completely expose the handset’s back panel and seem to further confirm that the two imaging sensors will be accompanied by a quad-LED flash.

The handset’s rear panel as seen in these latest images appears to follow the same internal hardware design flaunted by another recently leaked photo showcasing what lies beneath the protective case of the supposed Meizu M6 Note. This includes a vertical dual camera setup which leaves no room for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as a horizontal flash stripe comprising four small LEDs fitted on the antenna band running across the back panel, similar to the Meizu E2. No other details have been revealed by this recent leak, however, Meizu’s Head of Marketing Ard Boudeling recently hinted that the handset should debut on August 23 featuring “really exciting changes” for the M series, presumably referring to its updated camera configuration. As far as other specifications are concerned, previous rumors indicated that the Meizu M6 Note should feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and could either adopt the MediaTek Helio P25 SoC or switch to a Qualcomm-made chipset, which may be coupled with 4GB of RAM. Previous rumors also hinted at a 4,000mAh battery as well as 32GB and 64GB storage options, and the device should run the company’s proprietary Flyme UI based on the Android Nougat operating system.

There’s also a possibility that the Meizu M6 Note will be launched in two main configurations, with the second variant making use of 3GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB. The latter model was previously rumored to hit the shelves in China alongside a price tag of 1,599 Yuan which translate to roughly $240, but whatever the case may be, the model housing a lower amount of RAM should be somewhat more affordable than the other one. More details regarding the smartphone’s specifications, availability, and pricing should be made official within the next couple of weeks.