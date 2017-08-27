New Live Image Of The LG V30 Leaks Prior To Announcement

A new live image of the LG V30 has leaked prior to the announcement that LG is scheduled to hold on August 31st, where it will reveal the latest smartphone in the V series, complete with all its improvements and its stylish design changes. In the image above you can see a few key characteristics like the use of USB Type-C for the charging port and data transfer, as well as the same style display that can be found on the LG G6, with minimal bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio for a taller screen. Also noticeably absent is the secondary display that was seen on the top of the LG V20 and LG V10.

Although this particular detail of the phone hasn’t been confirmed yet it has already shown up in other leaks prior to this one, further adding to the evidence that LG has indeed gotten rid of it. If you look closely at the top left corner of the display you can also faintly make out what seems to be the floating bar feature that LG has used in place of the secondary screen, which recesses to the edge when not in use and thus allowing it to stay hidden.

In addition to getting rid of the secondary display thanks to it having a taller screen with more usable space, the LG V30 is also expected to come with Quad DACs in all regions this time around, which in prior models of the V series phones has been one of the features that was left out of the U.S. models. The phone also feature dual rear-facing cameras and is supposed to feature LG’s most advanced camera capabilities yet to cater to those who love taking pictures and shooting video. It will come running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat most likely, and is also rumored to have a removable back so that users can get at the battery to swap it out if needed. As of right now there is no indication that LG will offer the V30 in more than one color, and there’s no rumored cost just yet, but those pieces of information should be made available once LG officially announces the phone.