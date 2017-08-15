New Leaked Press Renders Surface For ZenFone 4 Devices

New leaked press renders have surfaced online for the family of ASUS ZenFone 4 devices, save for the ZenFone 4 Pro which the specs for were recently leaked, pointing to a Snapdragon 835 processor among other things. As for the four devices that the press renders were leaked for today, which come from Evan Blass over on Twitter, this includes the ASUS ZenFone 4 which you can see above, as well the ZenFone 4 Max which is the only phone in the gallery below with dual rear cameras, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

Both the versions of the ZenFone 4 Selfie look just about the same, though the Pro model does not come in red, and will be replacing this color with a pink model while also adding the option of a light green. While the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max will have two cameras on the back, the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will turn that focus to the front and place two sensors there instead, so these two phones will be much more fit for those who like taking self portraits of themselves and friends.

This also isn’t the first time that all four of these phones have leaked out giving the public a chance to see what they actually look like. Last week, in fact, the ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro were briefly posted up on one of ASUS’ European websites, complete with specs, design, colors, and even price, though ASUS promptly removed the listing pages for all three of them. The big difference between that leak and this one is that only one color was shown for the phones in the previous leak, while these iamges appear to show all of the colors that ASUS will make available for each of the four devices once they launch. ASUS is expected to show all four of these phones off, as well as the ZenFone 4 Pro, at its upcoming event taking place on August 19th. Truthfully though, it’s still unclear if all of the phones from the ZenFone 4 lineup will make an appearance at the upcoming event which takes place this Saturday, but it seems likely especially now given all of the leaks that have been showing up.